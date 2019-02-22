Media player
Shop owner sells goods with no packaging to combat waste
A Wiltshire woman is trying to combat plastic waste by opening her own packaging free store.
Hayley Lambert owns Packaging Not Included in Marlborough which opens its doors for the first time on Saturday.
She's trying to source local produce to cut down on food miles too.
22 Feb 2019
