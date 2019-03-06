Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I won't let my disability get in my way'
Journalism student Ben Morris, 18, from Swindon will head off to university later this year.
His disability means he needs a wheelchair to get about.
As part of BBC Young Reporter he went to investigate how universities are catering for disabled students.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window