How I learned to love my scars
Woman with Crohn's disease 'learned to love' her scars

A woman who has Crohn's disease has asked photographers not to remove her scars from pictures when she works as a model.

Natalie Amber collapsed and nearly died several years ago and had to have surgery on her bowel.

Now she wants to encourage others to be body positive.

  • 08 Mar 2019
