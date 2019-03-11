Video

Dozens of the most-feared baddies in Doctor Who, the Daleks, have assembled in a bid to break a world record.

Although unsuccessful, the sixth Doctor, Colin Baker came to inspect Skaro's scariest in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

The record was set in Leicestershire in 2008 when 95 Daleks gathered.

On Sunday, 87 assembled with proceeds from the event are going to Julia House in Devizes and to Great Ormond Street.