A white horse with a red nose
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wiltshire White Horse gets a red nose

BBC Wiltshire listeners have been donating red items all week to create a massive red nose for the Hill White Horse.

The team battled wind and rain to stake the nose to the chalk hillside.

It will be removed on Monday, with the material being recycled locally,

  • 15 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Hillside horse turned into England flag