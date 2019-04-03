Media player
'Alfred the Great is my 34th grandfather'
A man from Amesbury says he has traced his family tree back to King Alfred the Great.
Andy Rhind-Tutt claims to have traced his family back to the Saxon king, who ruled the kingdom of Wessex from 871 to 899.
If his theory is correct it means he is the 34th grandson of England's first king, and his 89-year-old uncle is one generation closer to King Alfred than the current Queen.
He surprised his uncle, Laurence Rose, from Wilton, with the news that he believes he has a royal connection.
