Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Massive pot plant takes over Gloucestershire office
Company director Des Brannan, bought a plant from B&Q 10 years ago.
It quickly outgrew his own home, so he took it to the office, in Stroud, Gloucestershire.
It has since thrived from the heat of the computers, and is now more than 300ft (90m) long.
Mr Brannan said it was "nice to have something green living in the office".
"It calms people down," he added.
-
09 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-48217138/massive-pot-plant-takes-over-gloucestershire-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window