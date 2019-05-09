Crazy Office Plant
Massive pot plant takes over Gloucestershire office

Company director Des Brannan, bought a plant from B&Q 10 years ago.

It quickly outgrew his own home, so he took it to the office, in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

It has since thrived from the heat of the computers, and is now more than 300ft (90m) long.

Mr Brannan said it was "nice to have something green living in the office".

"It calms people down," he added.

  • 09 May 2019
