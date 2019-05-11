Swindon's Graffiti Runner
Swindon runner creates a graffiti gallery from his routes

How do you make exercise less of a chore?

Jimmy Dickinson, from Swindon, combines his love of art with running through photographing the graffiti he finds along his routes.

He shares the art on Instagram each day as a document of the changing graffiti landscape in the town.

He says he "doesn't condone" but appreciates the work that has gone into the colourful creations.

