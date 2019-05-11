Media player
Swindon runner creates a graffiti gallery from his routes
How do you make exercise less of a chore?
Jimmy Dickinson, from Swindon, combines his love of art with running through photographing the graffiti he finds along his routes.
He shares the art on Instagram each day as a document of the changing graffiti landscape in the town.
He says he "doesn't condone" but appreciates the work that has gone into the colourful creations.
11 May 2019
