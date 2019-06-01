Miniature house builders

Media player
The builders behind the world's most lavish doll's houses
Some of the most expensive doll's houses ever made have been created by a couple in a workshop in their garden in Wiltshire.
Kevin Mulvany and Susie Rogers are knows for their one-twelfth scale recreations of stately homes and castles commissioned by museums and collectors worldwide.
Over the past 30 year, the master miniaturists have created detailed replicas of Hampton Court, Versailles, Buckingham Palace, The Albert Hall, Brighton Pavilion, Hogwarts, and Ham House in Surrey.
Their latest architectural portrait - a private commission - is an exquisite Swedish manor house.
01 Jun 2019
