Queen's Birthday Honours 2019: Joan Howarth awarded British Empire Medal

Joan Howarth has been helping to make a difference to the lives of those who are blind or in hospital.

The 87-year-old has been involved with talking newspapers and hospital radio for 37 years.

She has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours with a British Empire Medal.

  • 08 Jun 2019
