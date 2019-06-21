Media player
Thousands gather for summer solstice at Stonehenge
Thousands of revellers have greeted the sunrise at Stonehenge on summer solstice.
Drone footage captured the celebrations as people descended on the site to celebrate the first day of summer.
21 Jun 2019
