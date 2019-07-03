Media player
Video
WW2: Hawker Typhoon model made for history festival
A WW2 fighter-bomber that played a key role in the war effort has been re-created in a scaled-up model for a history festival.
Over 3,000 Hawker Typhoons were built originally, but no airworthy planes survive.
Defence contractors Qinetiq teamed up with local schools and scouts to build the model, which was placed on a hill overlooking the Chalke Valley History Festival.
03 Jul 2019
