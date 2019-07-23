A dress fit for a princess
Helping Grace's princess wishes come true

Grace, 7, was born with proximal focal femoral deficiency which means her legs are growing at an abnormal angle.

Her condition makes it difficult to find clothes that fit her properly.

Dressability volunteers from Swindon made Grace's wishes come true by making two specially-made dresses just for her.

