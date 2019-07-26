Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Giant crop circle near WOMAD highlights climate change
A 300ft (90m) crop circle has been carved in a field near the WOMAD Festival to highlight 'food security' issues surrounding climate change.
It features the Extinction Rebellion logo and follows the creation of the largest ever human XR symbol at Glastonbury Festival earlier this summer.
The four-day Womad Festival features music and dance acts from across the world.
-
26 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-49116196/giant-crop-circle-near-womad-highlights-climate-changeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window