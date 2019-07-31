Video

Farmer Chris Franklin greets all the animals at Caen Hill Countryside Centre in Wiltshire by name.

He says it's easy to remember them all as he sees them every day as the sun comes up and each has "a unique character".

His videos have been viewed tens of thousands of times on TikTok and Chris has even been invited to talk about the centre on radio in New Zealand.

Viewers in the US have said they wait up for him to post a fresh video of the morning rush hour before getting on with their own days.

Chris says the animals are "part of our team" and are always named as a way of helping educate children who visit the centre.

As for becoming international stars? Well, Chris says the only animal a bit overwhelmed or stressed by that idea is him.