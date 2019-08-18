Media player
The village for recovering veterans
More than 40 former service personnel are preparing to move into a “veterans' village”.
The £8m facility at Wilton Hill, near Salisbury in Wiltshire, is thought to be the first of its type in the country, helping veterans who may otherwise be homeless.
As well as housing, the village also provides training and job opportunities.
People can stay on the site for up to two years as part of their rehabilitation.
18 Aug 2019
