Building a cathedral out of matchsticks

Building Salisbury Cathedral out of matchsticks
A Wiltshire man is on a mission to build the world's biggest matchstick model.
Barry King, 49, from Amesbury, has spent six-and-a-half years painstakingly recreating the west front of Salisbury Cathedral using 800,000 matchsticks.
He estimates it will take another 15 years and a record 6,000,000 matchsticks to finish the entire building.
The model is due to go on show at the Guild Hall in Salisbury, from Monday.
19 Aug 2019
