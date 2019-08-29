Video

A man has been arrested after a weapon was fired at police from a building in Swindon.

Armed officers were called to Darling Close, Lower Stratton, at about 19.30 BST on Wednesday.

Officers responded by using a "less lethal" baton gun, and because of this the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), Wiltshire Police confirmed.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, criminal damage and assaulting an emergency worker. No-one was injured.