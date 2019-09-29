Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The family living off-grid in the woods in Somerset
Residents of a small off-grid community say they wanted to "slow life down" and escape consumerism.
Tinkers Bubble is a 40-acre site in the south of Somerset and home to more than a dozen people.
They heat water using firewood, do not use fossil fuels and have solar panels for electricity.
You can see more about this story on Inside Out on BBC One West on Monday at 19:30 BST.
-
29 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-49856608/the-family-living-off-grid-in-the-woods-in-somersetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window