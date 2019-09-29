Video

Residents of a small off-grid community say they wanted to "slow life down" and escape consumerism.

Tinkers Bubble is a 40-acre site in the south of Somerset and home to more than a dozen people.

They heat water using firewood, do not use fossil fuels and have solar panels for electricity.

