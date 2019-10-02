Helping disabled riders 'turned my life around'
Video

A woman who started volunteering at a riding for the disabled centre 11 years ago says the experience has changed her life dramatically.

Jo Rutherford started out at the centre, near Bradford-on-Avon, after having problems with her marriage.

Now she says her self-esteem and self-confidence has improved and she is recommending volunteering to others.

  • 02 Oct 2019
