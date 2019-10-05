Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wiltshire race event celebrates 60 years of Marcos classic cars
This weekend at Castle Combe racetrack in Wiltshire, a special race will celebrate classic cars made by Marcos Engineering on the 60th anniversary of its founding.
In its heyday the now defunct company, which had factories in Bradford-on-Avon and Westbury, built cars that raced all over the world.
-
05 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-wiltshire-49944971/wiltshire-race-event-celebrates-60-years-of-marcos-classic-carsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window