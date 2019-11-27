Police confronted by man with imitation firearm
Police said they "feared for their lives" when they were chased out of a house by a man wielding a firearm.

Scott Symmonds waved a weapon at officers who had attended a house after reports of "domestic disorder".

At Swindon Crown Court, Symmonds was jailed for four years and nine months after he admitted firearms offences.

