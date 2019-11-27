Media player
Swindon police confronted by man with weapon at house
Police said they "feared for their lives" when they were chased out of a house by a man wielding a firearm.
Scott Symmonds waved a weapon at officers who had attended a house after reports of "domestic disorder".
At Swindon Crown Court, Symmonds was jailed for four years and nine months after he admitted firearms offences.
