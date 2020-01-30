Media player
Mark Royden found guilty of trying to steal Magna Carta
A man has been found guilty of trying to steal a copy of the Magna Carta from Salisbury Cathedral.
Mark Royden, 47, from Kent, used a hammer to try to smash through the protective case around the 805-year-old document but failed to take it.
Jurors at Salisbury Crown Court also found him guilty of criminal damage.
Royden was arrested after being chased and detained by "good-spirited" members of the public as he attempted to leave.
Footage courtesy Wiltshire Police.
30 Jan 2020
