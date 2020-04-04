Video

Nurse Laura Kirby-Deacon wants people to send small handcrafted hearts to give to patients who contracted Covid-19 and their families.

Ms Kirby-Deacon, who works as a sister at the Great Western Hospital's intensive care unit, in Swindon, said the hearts could bring comfort to families, who have not been able to see a loved one before they die.

She said it was important to use clean yarn and seal them in a taped bag, such as a freezer bag or bin liner.

She also asked for the bags to be dated because 72 hours must have elapsed before they are safe to use.

Ms Kirby-Deacon urged anyone wanting to post a heart to send them to:

Brighter Futures at the GWH, Great Western Hospital, Marlborough Rd, Swindon SN3 6BB