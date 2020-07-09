Media player
Swindon Town: League Two champions hold virtual bus tour to celebrate title
Join BBC Radio Wiltshire's virtual bus tour as League Two champions Swindon Town's players and fans celebrate their title.
The Robins were second in the table when the season was suspended in March, but moved above Crewe when the campaign was curtailed as final positions were calculated using a points-per-game formula.
09 Jul 2020
