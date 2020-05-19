Lights have been planted across the Wiltshire landscape in memory of those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bruce Munro said his Field of Light art installation - which includes 1,000 stems of light - was about the individual spirits of those who have died.

The UK death toll from coronavirus passed 100,000 on Tuesday, the first European nation to reach the landmark.

Mr Munro said: "The Field of Light stands for a future world that is connected. It's about life, not death. Every stem represents the spirit of hope for a life lost".