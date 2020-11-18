A man who had coronavirus has described how a young nurse cried with him when the doctor told him he might die.

Small business owner Mike Hemming, 53, from Melksham in Wiltshire, had pneumonia and blood clots on his lungs.

Despite not having any underlying health conditions, Mr Hemming got steadily worse and was rushed to the Royal United Hospital in Bath on 11 January.

"For her to sit there and give me a hug was amazing. She didn't know me from Adam. It was very special and absolutely needed," Mr Hemming said.

Having spent 10 days there, he's now at home recovering and has a warning for those who doubt how serious the virus can be.