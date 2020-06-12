A pair of peregrine falcons at Salisbury Cathedral are to become parents, after their first egg was laid this week.

Cathedral staff in Wiltshire set up cameras around the south balcony of the tower, which picked up the new arrival.

The female stayed with the egg overnight on Monday, taking a break just after 06:00 GMT when her mate came in and took over.

The pair will sit on the egg for brief periods, and will begin incubating the eggs when the female has has laid around three of four.

Video journalist: Emma Colman