A six-year-old girl with Down's syndrome has inspired the creation of a new doll by a toy company.

Rosie Kneen, from Ludgershall, Wiltshire, was chosen by Lottie Dolls as the model for its new Rosie Boo doll.

A one-off doll was made by the firm after the family built a giant Lottie Doll treehouse in their garden.

The doll has now gone into production and Rosie's father, Jason, said: "It looks a lot like her and she loves it."