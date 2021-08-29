Dogs with disabilities were put through their paces on a country festival's special course.

Some animals which have had amputations, deaf dogs and those with visual impairments took part in the first Pet Paralympics at the Bath & West Country Festival.

Cricket commentator Henry Blofeld was on hand to describe events at the Royal Bath and West Showground.

The dog with the quickest time around the course was Misty the whippet.

TV vet Dr Scott Miller, who attended the event, said: "It really shows that no matter what ailment you may be suffering you can still enjoy yourself."

Video journalist: Dan Ayers