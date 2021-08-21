A plus-size beauty pageant winner has been sharing messages of body positivity and acceptance.

UK’s National Ms Wiltshire Hannah Golding has launched her Putting the P (or plus-size) in Pageantry project on her Facebook page as part of her campaign.

During her 12-year pageantry career Ms Golding has grown from a size eight to a size 20 as a result of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

She now aims to challenge the stereotypes of beauty by representing plus-size women in mainstream beauty pageants.

She said: "We're never going to break those stereotypes of what a pageant queen is if we don't enter those mainstream pageants.

"I’ve grown in confidence, but also in size."

As an ambassador for body acceptance, she says she wants to encourage people to be their healthiest and happiest self.

Video Journalist: Deborah Collins