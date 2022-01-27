Swindon mum-of-three takes on 76 marathons to support 60,000 critically ill children
A mother-of-three is running the equivalent of 76 marathons in a year to raise money for a children's charity.
Lindsey Thurlow, from Swindon in Wiltshire has already raised more than £3,000 for Make-A-Wish UK, which creates life-changing wishes for seriously ill children.
She said: "On the bad days I think of those children and tell myself to get on with it."
She hopes to complete the 1,986-mile (3,196km) challenge by April.