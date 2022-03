A court has been shown footage of a man accused of murdering his neighbour telling police he warned them he "was going to murder".

Can Arslan, 52, attacked Matthew Boorman, 43, outside his home in Walton Cardiff near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on 5 October.

Jurors at Bristol Crown Court were played arrest footage of Mr Arslan moments after the fatal attack.

Mr Aslan denies murder.