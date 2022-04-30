A 10-year-old schoolgirl with type 1 diabetes has been fundraising to provide devices for children who need help injecting insulin into their bodies.

Maci, from Trowbridge in Wiltshire, was finding injections uncomfortable but found the TickleFLEX helped her.

The needle is partially hidden by the device, which also helps gather skin before the injection.

Maci then took on a fundraising project which has enabled 200 children being treated at the Royal United Hospital in Bath to get the injection aids.

Video journalist: Hannah Bowle