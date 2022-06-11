A former Falklands pilot has shared his experience as part of the Falklands War 40th anniversary.

Former Flight Lieutenant Harry Burgoyne took part in a new, mid-air refuelling trial towards the end of the Falklands War in 1982.

The successful project allowed the Hercules aircraft to fly non-stop from Ascension Island to The Falkland Islands and back again.

During the trial Mr Burgoyne, from Lyneham, also transported the then Falklands governor.

Video journalist: Deborah Collins