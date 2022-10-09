Dozens of runners have started a challenge in memory of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in November 2021.

The Run4Ramarni challenge is a 5km run across Gloucester, every night until 26 February, organised by the family of Ramarni Crosby.

It coincides with the visit of the Knife Angel sculpture, which is on display outside Gloucester Cathedral until the end of February.

"We want to keep Ramarni's legacy alive, and want lots of people to join us," said his uncle Danny Davis.

Video Journalist: Dan Ayers