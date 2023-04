A man in his 80s who was preyed upon by rogue traders is urging others not to make his mistake.

Three rogue traders filmed themselves bragging about "bodging" roofing work they were overcharging him for.

Brothers Matty Rossiter, 18, and James Rossiter, 25, and Dean Smith, 21, targeted victims in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Bristol.

They have been jailed after admitting a number of fraud offences.