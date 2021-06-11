More than 600 people have voted in a public poll to name three peregrine falcon chicks that were born in a nest at Salisbury Cathedral.

The chicks have been named Lily, Rex and Rose - all names with a royal theme to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

After hatching in April, the birds were weighed and also had brightly-coloured rings attached to one leg so people who see them once they leave the nest can tell the British Ornithological Society.

Video journalist: Emma Coleman