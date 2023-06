Thousands of bricks are being used to create a Lego replica of Stonehenge.

Visitors of all ages to the World Heritage Site can book in to help build their own components, which will be added to the huge 5ft-high (1.6m) structure.

Lego brick artists from Brick Galleria are running the sessions at the Stonehenge Visitors Centre until Sunday, 4 June.

Video journalist: Beth Cruse