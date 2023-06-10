An army veteran and former teacher aims to set a new world record for the number of days spent staying on an uninhabitable island.

Cam Cameron normally lives in Wiltshire, but has swapped his home for the North Atlantic islet of Rockall.

The islet lies 230 miles (370km) west of North Uist in the Outer Hebrides and is only 100ft (30m) wide and 70ft (21m) long.

Mr Cameron plans to spend 60 days living and sleeping on Rockall to raise money for veterans' charities.