Revellers are attending the final day of WOMAD 2023, which has seen a diverse musical line-up of talent from across the world.

The World of Music, Arts and Dance Festival is taking place this weekend in Charlton Park, Wiltshire, and has been attended by more than 40,000 people.

Musician Peter Gabriel first started the event in 1982 at the Bath and West Showground, and showcases music from around the globe.

Video: Emma Colman