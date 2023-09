Barefoot waterskiing or "footing" is exactly what it says - waterskiing but on your bare feet rather than skis. It may look painful but according to Henry Sullivan, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, you "don't feel a thing" on flat water.

The 16-year-old recently won three individual gold medals and a silver at the European Barefoot Waterski Championships in Austria.

Video Journalist: Alex Howick