Penguin chick at Scarborough Sea Life Centre
A penguin has hatched at North Yorkshire's Scarborough Sea Life Centre for the first time in five years.

Penguins at the centre had to be put on anti-depressants last year after a break-in at their enclosure.

Todd German, from the Sea Life Centre, introduced the centre's newest resident.

  • 14 Jun 2012