Scarborough celebrates first penguin chick in five years
A penguin has hatched at North Yorkshire's Scarborough Sea Life Centre for the first time in five years.
Penguins at the centre had to be put on anti-depressants last year after a break-in at their enclosure.
Todd German, from the Sea Life Centre, introduced the centre's newest resident.
14 Jun 2012
