Cow on Larkfield Road, Harrogate
Cow stampede through Harrogate cul-de-sac

Residents in a North Yorkshire cul-de-sac were woken by a herd of cows stampeding through their gardens after the animals escaped from a nearby field.

Resident James Lee, 20, filmed the cows from his house on Larkfield Road in Harrogate early on Sunday morning.

Mr Lee said hoof prints six inches deep were left in some residents' front lawns.

Tim Willcox reports.

  • 16 Jul 2012