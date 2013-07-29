Video

The owner of Whitby's famous steam bus said it may have to leave the town over a parking row with the county council.

Elizabeth, thought to be the last operating steam bus in the world, is one of Whitby's most popular tourist attractions.

Council highways officers are not happy with where the 1931 bus picks up its passengers. Owner Vernon Smith is in negotiations with the authority but said he may have to move.

An online petition in support of the bus has attracted nearly 1,000 signatures.