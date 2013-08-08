Media player
Yorkshire artist's hopes for barn owl survival
A wildlife artist from North Yorkshire is helping barn owls survive and breed after recent harsh winters saw their numbers drop.
Robert Fuller, who lives in Thixendale, has been feeding barn owls and putting up nest boxes in an effort to reverse the declining population.
