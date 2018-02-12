Media player
Spineless hedgehog brothers rescued
Two spineless hedgehogs found wandering in the street are being cared for by wildlife experts.
The pair, discovered in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, are believed to have a genetic disorder which means they are smooth rather than spiky.
They are now being looked after by staff at the Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary in North Yorkshire.
12 Feb 2018
