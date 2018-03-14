Fanfare for a wedding
Video

The royal trumpets produced in a cow shed near York

Trumpets being produced in a cow shed near York could be used at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Richard Smith (M I) Ltd has been commissioned by the Ministry of Defence to produce 20 fanfare trumpets to be used for a number of royal and state occasions.

The first set of five instruments have been put through their paces by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.

