Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The royal trumpets produced in a cow shed near York
Trumpets being produced in a cow shed near York could be used at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Richard Smith (M I) Ltd has been commissioned by the Ministry of Defence to produce 20 fanfare trumpets to be used for a number of royal and state occasions.
The first set of five instruments have been put through their paces by the State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.
-
14 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-york-north-yorkshire-43408722/the-royal-trumpets-produced-in-a-cow-shed-near-yorkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window