Sex five times a day 'wasn't enough'
Sex addiction: Five times a day 'wasn't enough'

A former sex addict says the condition took over her life and ruined her relationship.

Rebecca Barker, 37, originally from North Yorkshire but now living in France, said she wanted sex with her partner five times a day at the height of her addiction.

Her story comes as the charity Relate calls for more help to be available on the NHS for sex addicts.

  • 02 May 2018
