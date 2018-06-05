Video

A dog owner whose pet died has left a basket of tennis balls in a park for other dogs to play with in his memory.

Clare McGrogan, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, lost her dog Elwood last February.

She wanted other owners to have fun with their pets as a gift from Elwood on his birthday.

The basket of balls was put in Roundhay Park along with a note explaining who they were for. She said the response was overwhelming.